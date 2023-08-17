Veteran PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair

When: Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: Mt Vernon Elks Lodge 1107 Jordan St Mt. Vernon, IL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veteran Town Hall & Resource Fair hosted by the Marion VA Health Care System. Location will be at the Marion Elks Lodge on Thursday August 34th from 5:00 - 8:00.

Veterans can learn about the PACT Act Legislation and how it impact their health care.

Multiple Programs and Services will be available as well to support our Veterans.