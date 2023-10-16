PINK & PURPLE OCTOBER Women Veterans Event

Marion, IL October 16th , 2023– The Marion VA Health Care System Women Veterans Program will be hosting a Women’s Health Event titled PINK and PURPLE OCTOBER in support of Domestic Violence Awareness, Breast Cancer Survivors and Pregnancy and Infant Loss. There will be multiple service booths with information, food trucks, and various guest speakers. Please come join in on this event. It will be held on the main campus of the Marion VA, Thursday October 19th from 11:00 – 1:30.

For more information, please contact Liz Vertin, Women Veterans Program at elizabeth.vertin@va.gov or 812 465-6202 x273791.

