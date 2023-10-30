Skip to Content
Annual Caregiver Resource Fair - Marion Campus

When:

Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Marion VA Medical Center

Main Medical Center

2401 West Main Street

Marion, IL

Cost:

Free

Thursday in Marion, Illinois - Connect with VA and Community Organizations to learn about services and resources available to Veterans and Caregivers.

This event will be hosted at our main Campus in Marion, Illinois. Resources will be set up in our main building, as patients enter the ER entrance, along the pharmacy waiting area, as well as along the South hallway.

