Annual Caregiver Resource Fair - Marion Campus
When:
Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Main Medical Center
2401 West Main Street
Marion, IL
Cost:
Free
Thursday in Marion, Illinois - Connect with VA and Community Organizations to learn about services and resources available to Veterans and Caregivers.
This event will be hosted at our main Campus in Marion, Illinois. Resources will be set up in our main building, as patients enter the ER entrance, along the pharmacy waiting area, as well as along the South hallway.