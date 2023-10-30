Skip to Content
Annual Caregiver Support Resource Fair - Evansville Campus

When:

Fri. Nov 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Evansville VA Clinic

3rd Floor room 3008

6211 East Waterford Boulevard

Evansville, IN

Cost:

Free

Friday, at our Evansville, Indiana location - Connect with VA and Community Organizations to learn about services and resources available to Veterans and Caregivers.

This event will be hosted at our Evansville, Indiana campus. Resources will be set up on the first floor, with the ceremony taking place in room 3008, on the 3rd floor.

