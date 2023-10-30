Annual Caregiver Support Resource Fair - Evansville Campus
When:
Fri. Nov 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
3rd Floor room 3008
6211 East Waterford Boulevard
Evansville, IN
Cost:
Free
Friday, at our Evansville, Indiana location - Connect with VA and Community Organizations to learn about services and resources available to Veterans and Caregivers.
This event will be hosted at our Evansville, Indiana campus. Resources will be set up on the first floor, with the ceremony taking place in room 3008, on the 3rd floor.See more events