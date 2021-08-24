Caregiver support
VA Marion health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Angela Goodwin
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Marion health care
Phone: 618-997-5311, ext. 72347
Email: Angela.Goodwin2@va.gov
Kristy Patterson
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Marion health care
Phone: 618-694-1247
Email: Kristy.Patterson@va.gov
Mary Beth Sniderwin LCSW
Supervisor, Caregiver Support Programs
VA Marion health care
Phone: 618-997-5311, ext. 54329
Email: Mary.Sniderwin@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Marion health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Marion caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Marion region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274