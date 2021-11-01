Operating status

 Skip to Content

Facility operating statuses

Marion VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Carbondale VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Effingham VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Evansville VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Harrisburg VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Heartland Street VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Madisonville VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Mayfield VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Mount Vernon VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Owensboro VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Paducah VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Vincennes VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 800-574-8387, ext. 54555

Change your appointment: 618-997-5311, select 2 or 866-289-3300, select 2

Media inquiries: 618-997-5311, ext. 54766

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 618-997-5311

Pharmacy refill: 618-993-1089 or 888-882-0569

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care (Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.): 618-997-5311, select 1 or 866-289-3300, select 1