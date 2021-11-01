Operating status
On this page
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
24-hour nurse: 800-574-8387, ext. 54555
Change your appointment: 618-997-5311, select 2 or 866-289-3300, select 2
Media inquiries: 618-997-5311, ext. 54766
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 618-997-5311
Pharmacy refill: 618-993-1089 or 888-882-0569
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care (Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.): 618-997-5311, select 1 or 866-289-3300, select 1