Whole Health Services

Getting Started: The Pathway and Coaching

The Pathway component of Whole Health empowers Veterans to discover what really matters to them through mindful self-exploration of their mission, aspiration, and purpose or MAP. The Pathway also invites Veterans to set personal goals that allow them to be actively engaged in living their fullest and healthiest life.

The Pathway groups are provided by trained and qualified fellow Veteran partners, designed to help Veterans begin and maintain their journey to well-being.

If you would prefer an individual experience instead of group sessions, our Health & Wellness Coaches can help you focus on goals, identifying your strengths and values, finding motivation, and work toward what matters most to you.