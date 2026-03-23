Mr. Roche was previously appointed Associate Director of Operations at the Marion VA Health Care System effective May 22, 2022. He has also served as the Administrator for the Wake County VA Outpatient Clinic and Interim Assistant Director for the Durham VA Health Care System. He began his VA career as a Graduate Health Care Administration Training Program (GHATP) Administrative Resident at the VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville, Illinois in June 1996. Over the course of this career, he has been an Administrative Officer for a VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Peoria, Illinois, Chief of Purchased Care (Care in the Community) in Columbus, Ohio, Executive Assistant to the Medical Center Director and Systems Redesign Program Manager at the CAPTAIN James A. Lovell Federal Health Care System, North Chicago, Illinois, Assistant Chief Health Administration in Louisville, Kentucky, and Administrator of the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System which included the Wilmington VA Health Care Center and Jacksonville and Brunswick County Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Southeast North Carolina as well as a detail as the Acting Associate Director for Operation at Fayetteville VA Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. Mr. Roche received his Master’s degree in Health Administration from Indiana University in 1997. He is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives. He is a graduate of the Leadership VA, Class of 2019.