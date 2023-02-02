Stories
VA Marion health care top stories.
A Heart Health Story to Inspire Your Heart
Army Veteran has already lost 18 pounds, inches off the waistline, and lowered his cholesterol level, thanks to the Home Based Cardiac Rehab Program.
Recreation Therapy Puts the “Fun” in Functional
In observance of National Therapeutic Recreation Month, we would like to thank our Recreation Therapists by acknowledging all of their recently developed programs.
DAV Chapter 24 Donates shuttle to Marion VA Health Care System
New parking lot shuttle offers Veterans a warm ride during the cold winter.
Southern Illinois Veteran Wins Two Categories At The National Creative Arts Festival
Army Veteran, Joe Stanfill, has won first place in two different categories: short story military experience, and digital art.
“I Am Not Invisible” - The Women Veterans of the Marion VA Health Care System
This display at the Marion and Evansville Health Care Center locations, highlight just how many women served alongside their male counterparts for their country, while also showing the different ways they continue to serve alongside them now.
Marion VA Chaplain Service graduates 4 new CPE Residents
On Thursday September 29th, The Marion VA Health Care System Graduated 4 new CPE Chaplain Residents.
Celebrating Our Volunteer, Steven Ward
For nearly 13 years, Steve has been a dedicated and crucial part of our Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN) Program.
Marion VA Social Worker helps train law enforcement staff nationally
Our very own, Jennifer Nevers represented the Marion VA Health Care System in Orlando Florida this month as part of the National Planning Committee for Veteran Justice Outreach!
Marion VA to host Veteran Town Hall live on Facebook
Marion VA to host Veteran Town Hall on FACEBOOK LIVE