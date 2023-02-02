Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Stories

VA Marion health care top stories.

A Heart Health Story to Inspire Your Heart

Army Veteran has already lost 18 pounds, inches off the waistline, and lowered his cholesterol level, thanks to the Home Based Cardiac Rehab Program.

Army Veteran, Stephen Meredith has changed his life with the Home Based Cardiac Rehab Program.

Recreation Therapy Puts the “Fun” in Functional

In observance of National Therapeutic Recreation Month, we would like to thank our Recreation Therapists by acknowledging all of their recently developed programs.

National Therapeutic Recreation Month

DAV Chapter 24 Donates shuttle to Marion VA Health Care System

New parking lot shuttle offers Veterans a warm ride during the cold winter.

DAV Chapter 24 Donates shuttle to Marion VA Health Care System

Southern Illinois Veteran Wins Two Categories At The National Creative Arts Festival

Army Veteran, Joe Stanfill, has won first place in two different categories: short story military experience, and digital art.

Army Veteran Joe Stanfill reading at the Creative Arts Festival held at the Marion, Illinois, VA Health Care System.

“I Am Not Invisible” - The Women Veterans of the Marion VA Health Care System

This display at the Marion and Evansville Health Care Center locations, highlight just how many women served alongside their male counterparts for their country, while also showing the different ways they continue to serve alongside them now.

This display at the Marion and Evansville Health Care Center locations, highlight just how many women served alongside their male counterparts for their country, while also showing the different ways they continue to serve alongside them now.

Marion VA Chaplain Service graduates 4 new CPE Residents

On Thursday September 29th, The Marion VA Health Care System Graduated 4 new CPE Chaplain Residents.

collage of chaplains

Celebrating Our Volunteer, Steven Ward

For nearly 13 years, Steve has been a dedicated and crucial part of our Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN) Program.

Veteran Volunteer, Steven Ward

Marion VA Social Worker helps train law enforcement staff nationally

Our very own, Jennifer Nevers represented the Marion VA Health Care System in Orlando Florida this month as part of the National Planning Committee for Veteran Justice Outreach!

VA Staff at a training conference

Marion VA to host Veteran Town Hall live on Facebook

Marion VA to host Veteran Town Hall on FACEBOOK LIVE

graphic for town hall
Prev
3 4 5