Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) Program

Philosophy

The philosophy of the PC-NPR is to funnel all goals and objectives through a paradigm of caring and respect. Caring and respect must be demonstrated to each resident, to every colleague and co-worker, and to every client and their family members. This philosophy compels developers, preceptors, and instructors of the PC-NPR to look at every activity of the residency program through lenses colored by caring and respectful attitudes. This philosophy fosters the notion that the professional nurse learns to care for self to provide caring for others. The transitional first year of advanced nursing practice is an evolutionary pathway that should instill in the resident a commitment to life-long learning and inspire a passion for respecting and caring for patients.

While caring for the physical body, the PC-NPR program incorporates an understanding of the social, psychological, and economic realities that influence the delivery of care to the military Veteran. Creativity in problem-solving is encouraged, and scientific exploration for evidence to support practice is expected. From the point of onboarding and progressing through a full year of supported transition residents are guided by expert advanced practice nurses and subject matter experts (SME). The program is centered on direct patient care, communication, collaboration, and the professional role.

Residency Purpose and Mission

The purpose of the PC-NPR is to bridge education and professional advanced nursing practice through building on essentials learned in the academic educational setting. With increasing the residents' knowledge, it will strengthen their confidence in practice and lead to competent autonomy in direct patient care. The PC-NPR is an innovative, evidence based education training experience designed to develop competent, confident , and practice ready Nurse Practitioners (NP) equipped with knowledge and skills to address the unique needs of our nations Veterans and improve access to care. The residency program vision is to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care with improves their health and well being. The vision is to be a patient-centered, integrated health care organization for Veterans that provides excellent health care. Accomplished through process improvements, quality improvement, and continuing nursing education. Building a culture and organization where people choose to work. The PC-NPR helps fulfill this mission and vision in the clinical learning and practice environment by providing a safe, supervised transition with a supervising nurse practitioner and mentor. The mission of the PC-NPR is to enhance the scientific knowledge, clinical expertise , and professionalism of novice NPs by providing a safe, mentored transition of newly licensed and board certified nurse practitioners working in Primary Care setting into competent and confident professionals providing excellent care to patients.

Program Goals and Outcomes

The goals of the program are to increase confidence, competence, and retention of new NPs and enhance their utilization of scientific evidence to support nursing practice. Program outcomes include:

Integrate evidence-based knowledge, ethical principles, and clinical excellence in advanced practice nursing while caring for the Veteran population. Develop the role of the independent advanced practice nurse with a commitment to excellence and quality outcomes. Develop collaborative skills through inter-professional relationships and team-based care approaches. Integrate quality, efficiency, and cost effectiveness while supporting awareness of the complex health care delivery system. Provide new NPs with depth, breadth, volume, and intensity of clinical training necessary to serve as primary care providers in the VA. Train new NPs in a model of Veteran-centric care that is compassionate, valued, and effective in promoting health and preventing illness.

