Student & Trainee Onboarding Requirements

All Students are required to be fingerprinted 45 days prior to your anticipated start date.

Complete the fingerprint form and use the attached “PIV process and How to make appointment directions” via the attached USACCESS Portal provided. This needs to be completed before contacting the PIV office at 618-997-5311 x159422 or x155111. PIV office hours are M-F 8am-4pm and closed for lunch from 12pm-1pm. You will need to take the Fingerprint Form and two forms of Identification with you on the day of your appointment. Also provide the education department with a copy of the form and the date of your appointment as soon as you complete the scheduling via email.

Acceptable Primary Source Document (Forms of Identification):

US Passport, Driver’s License, Permanent Resident Card or Alien Registration Receipt (Form I-551), Foreign Passport, US Military ID/Veterans ID, US Military Dependent ID, or Employment Authorization Document that contains photograph.

Acceptable Secondary Source Document

Social Security Card issued by the SSA, An original or certified copy of a birth certificate issued by a state, county, municipality authority, possession or outlying possession of the US bearing an official seal, Voter’s Registration Card, ID Card issued by a federal, state, or local government agency or entity, provided it contains a photograph, US Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Card, Certificate of US Citizenship (Form N-560 or N-561), Certificate of Naturalization (N550 or N-570), U.S. Citizen ID Card, ID Card for Use of Resident Citizen of the US (Form I-179), Certification of Birth Abroad or Certification of Report of Birth issued by Department of State (Form FS-545 or DS 1350), Temporary Resident Card (From I-688), Employment Authorization Card (Form I-688A), Reentry Permit (Form I-327), Refugee Travel Document (Form I-571), Employment Authorization Document Issued by Department of Homeland Security, Employment Authorization Document issued by DHS w/Photograph (Form I-688B), Driver’s License issued by a Canadian Government entity, Native American Tribal Document.

***NOTE – If you are a returning student and have been fingerprinted less than 1 yr. ago – you do not need to make a fingerprint/picture appointment. Inquire with PIV office. An increase to the security level type requires new fingerprints. ***

Please complete all forms linked below and return.

Use the following link to complete the Talent Management System (TMS) Mandatory training for Trainees (MTT).

https://www.va.gov/oaa/mandatory-training.asp .

Clinical students that will be exposed to sensitive information must complete (VA Privacy and HIPAA training) VA-10203 and (VA Privacy and information Security Awareness and Rules of Behavior training) VA-10176. This training is accessed by using the above link and typing in the VA course name or course number in the ‘Find Learning’ window. (Located on the bottom right of the TMS screen). (Check with your School Program Manager/Coordinator to see if this is necessary for your onboarding).

Clinical students requiring access to document information in Patient’s records must complete VA-131004586 (CPRS Tab by Tab training).

You must provide proof of receiving the COVID vaccination and complete the VA Form 10230.

Tuberculosis (TB) screening and testing per CDC health care personnel guidelines https://www.cdc.gov/tb/topic/testing/healthcareworkers.htm

You must provide proof of TB test results administered within 90 days of your start date. (This pertains to direct VA-paid HPTs, this means within 90-days of Offer and Acceptance.)

Non-paid HPTs must provide proof of TB test results administered within 1yr of start date.

PBRNR, NURSE RESIDENT AND CHAPLINS, it is advised that you provide proof of current Flu shot as well. VA requires that all staff/students receive an annual Flu shot by November 30th.

