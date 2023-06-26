Learn more about Scholarship Opportunities
Are you an aspiring nurse, nurse practitioner, physician assistant, physician, or other healthcare team member interested in caring for our nation’s heroes? If so, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) invites you to apply for the Health Professional Scholarship Program (HPSP). The HPSP offers educational assistance for a variety of healthcare professional fields.
Check out more information about the HPSP here: About HPSP - Veterans Affairs Scholarship Program (intelliworxit.com)
You can also contact HPSP at: HPSPTeam@va.gov
Check out the flyers below for a snapshot about programs offered:
Nursing - HPSP-Nurse-Flyer-2021.pdf (intelliworxit.com)
PBRNR Program - OAA-PB-RNR-Fact-Sheet-21.pdf (intelliworxit.com)
Nurse Practitioner - VA-OAA-NP-Residency-Fact-Sheet-2021.pdf (intelliworxit.com)
Physician Assistant - HPSP_PA_Flyer-FY2021.pdf (intelliworxit.com)
Physician - Pursue a Future As a Medical Technologist at VA (intelliworxit.com)
For questions regarding Marion, IL site specific residency programs, please contact Jasmyne.Lewis@va.gov