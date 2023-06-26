Learn more about Scholarship Opportunities

Check out more information about the HPSP here: About HPSP - Veterans Affairs Scholarship Program (intelliworxit.com)

You can also contact HPSP at: HPSPTeam@va.gov

Check out the flyers below for a snapshot about programs offered:

Nursing - HPSP-Nurse-Flyer-2021.pdf (intelliworxit.com)

PBRNR Program - OAA-PB-RNR-Fact-Sheet-21.pdf (intelliworxit.com)

Nurse Practitioner - VA-OAA-NP-Residency-Fact-Sheet-2021.pdf (intelliworxit.com)

Physician Assistant - HPSP_PA_Flyer-FY2021.pdf (intelliworxit.com)

Physician - Pursue a Future As a Medical Technologist at VA (intelliworxit.com)

For questions regarding Marion, IL site specific residency programs, please contact Jasmyne.Lewis@va.gov