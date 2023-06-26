Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Learn more about Scholarship Opportunities

Are you an aspiring nurse, nurse practitioner, physician assistant, physician, or other healthcare team member interested in caring for our nation’s heroes? If so, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) invites you to apply for the Health Professional Scholarship Program (HPSP). The HPSP offers educational assistance for a variety of healthcare professional fields.

Check out more information about the HPSP here: About HPSP - Veterans Affairs Scholarship Program (intelliworxit.com)

You can also contact HPSP at: HPSPTeam@va.gov

Check out the flyers below for a snapshot about programs offered:

Nursing -  HPSP-Nurse-Flyer-2021.pdf (intelliworxit.com)

PBRNR Program - OAA-PB-RNR-Fact-Sheet-21.pdf (intelliworxit.com)

Nurse Practitioner - VA-OAA-NP-Residency-Fact-Sheet-2021.pdf (intelliworxit.com)

Physician Assistant - HPSP_PA_Flyer-FY2021.pdf (intelliworxit.com)

Physician - Pursue a Future As a Medical Technologist at VA (intelliworxit.com)

For questions regarding Marion, IL site specific residency programs, please contact Jasmyne.Lewis@va.gov

Last updated: