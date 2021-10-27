About the VA Martinsburg Healthcare System

The VA Martinsburg Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care and helps train America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations serving western Maryland, southern central Pennsylvania, northwest Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. Facilities include our Martinsburg VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Cumberland, Frederick, and Hagerstown, Maryland; Harrisonburg and Winchester, Virginia; and Franklin and Petersburg, West Virginia. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Martinsburg health services page.

The VA Martinsburg Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 5 (VISN 5), which includes medical centers and clinics in Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Learn more about VISN 5

Teaching and learning

Martinsburg VA Medical Center provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education. We have affiliations with more than 46 universities, spanning 31 disciplines.

The office of Academic Affiliation funds 9 positions for medical, dental, and allied health students. We also participate in the VA Learning Opportunity Residency (VALOR) program, which provides funding for 3 senior nursing students each summer.

Our affiliated academic and professional education institutions include:

West Virginia University

George Washington University

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine

Krieger Eye Institute

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The Martinsburg VA Medical Center opened in 1946.

With our medical center and clinics, we serve more than 70,000 Veterans living in a 22-county area.

VA Martinsburg health care employs more than 2,200 people.

In 2020, we treated 37,092 Veterans in our facilities and completed 470,317 outpatient visits.

We maintain a good relationship with all of our Veteran Service Organization (VSO) partners. We regularly meet with VSO representatives to discuss changes that affect Veterans’ health care.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

College of American Pathologists

The VA Martinsburg Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Pathways to Excellence

2021 Leading Disability Employer