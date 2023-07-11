PACT Act Outreach Event, Martinsburg, WV

Did you have toxic exposure during your time in the military? Find out if you qualify for service-connect toxic exposure benefits at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center PACT Act Outreach Event on July 27th!

What can I accomplish at the Martinsburg VAMC PACT Act Outreach Event?

Learn about the PACT Act and how it affects you

Get your Part I/II screenings to see if you qualify

File your toxic exposure claim with Veterans Benefits Administration representatives

What is the PACT Act?

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.

Thanks to the PACT Act, VA is now able to “presumptively” provide benefits to Veterans who live with hundreds of toxic-exposure related conditions – including many cancers and illnesses. This means that when eligible Veterans apply for benefits, they do not need to prove that their service caused their condition; instead, VA automatically assumes service-connection for these Veterans and provides benefits accordingly.

Why should I attend the Martinsburg VAMC PACT Act Outreach Event?

There is no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits, but there is urgency: If you apply for PACT Act-related benefits before by August 9, your benefits may be backdated to August 10, 2022 – the day the bill was signed into law.

And if you’re not ready to submit a full claim by then, don’t worry – you can also submit a quick-and-easy “intent to file” by August 9 and still receive the same effective date.