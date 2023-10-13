Road to Freedom 5k and Kids' 1k

Run, walk or roll in honor of a Veteran!

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Martinsburg VAMC is once again hosting this annual FREE event. Run, walk or roll on a flat 5k route around the Martinsburg VAMC campus and honor a Veteran who has inspired you as we celebrate the upcoming Veterans Day holiday.

Registration is free and open to the public.

Check-in begins at 7 a.m., 5k begins at 8 a.m.

Kids' 1k begins at 8:15 a.m.

