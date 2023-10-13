Skip to Content
Veterans: Get a Legal Question Answered

woman talking to man at desk, brown background

Attorney day of service

When:

Tue. Nov 14, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Martinsburg VA Medical Center

Building 500 (main hospital), Room 1B-114

510 Butler Avenue

Martinsburg, WV

Cost:

Free

Do you have a legal question or want to talk to a lawyer? In conjunction with the West Virginia State Bar’s Annual Day of Service, you can speak with a lawyer for free at the Martinsburg VAMC. First come, first serve basis and capacity is limited. Please note: this is an opportunity to get general legal questions answered. Lawyers will not be able to answer questions about VA claims or the VA claims process.

