Veterans: Get a Legal Question Answered
Attorney day of service
When:
Tue. Nov 14, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 500 (main hospital), Room 1B-114
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV
Cost:
Free
Do you have a legal question or want to talk to a lawyer? In conjunction with the West Virginia State Bar’s Annual Day of Service, you can speak with a lawyer for free at the Martinsburg VAMC. First come, first serve basis and capacity is limited. Please note: this is an opportunity to get general legal questions answered. Lawyers will not be able to answer questions about VA claims or the VA claims process.See more events