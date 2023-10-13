HeroHaven Homeless Stand Down
Homelessness Support for Veterans Event
When:
Sat. Nov 4, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV
Cost:
Free
The HeroHaven Homeless Stand Down is an annual focal point for ongoing efforts to ensure every Veteran has a safe, stable place to call home in this country they fought to defend. On the day of the Stand Down, staff will be working to get Veterans in need of housing or support to come to the Medical Center where they can obtain resources, including:
- Flu/COVID vaccines; general health care support; comfort items.
- Specific Health Care Information: Women’s Health Care services, Substance Abuse Treatment, PTSD Services, Mental Health Services (inpatient & outpatient) and Domiciliary Services.
- Housing Services: Homeless Veteran Services such as Grant and Per Diem Transitional Housing, HUD-VASH, Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF), and local community services.
- Employment Support: Vocational Rehabilitation Services (VRS) including job/employment services and Compensated Work Therapy.
- Other VA and Community Services: Veteran Benefits Administration, Vet Centers, Veterans Service Organizations, Legal Aid Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous Meetings and more