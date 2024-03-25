Skip to Content

Community Mental Health Substance Use Disorder Summit 2024

Mental Health Summit

When:

Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Post Theater

510 Butler Avenue

Martinsburg, WV

Cost:

Free

Register

Registration is only required for those mental health professionals who wish to garner CMEs from this event. 

Calling all mental health professionals! 

The Martinsburg VAMC is hosting a Community Mental Health Substance Use Disorder Summit for mental health professionals, social workers and related fields. Earn CMEs*, learn how mental health care is evolving for Veterans and gain insight on advancing mental health initiatives. 

Registration is not required** and a virtual attendance option is available. Be on the lookout for the Teams link in our event discussion thread!

 

*Participants who wish to earn Continuing Medical Education units must register by contacting Theresa Crawford at Theresa.crawford@va.gov

**On-site check-in for those not needing CMEs will begin at 8:15am

 

 

 

