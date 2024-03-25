Community Mental Health Substance Use Disorder Summit 2024

Mental Health Summit

When: Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Post Theater 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Get directions on Google Maps to Martinsburg VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Register Registration is only required for those mental health professionals who wish to garner CMEs from this event.

Calling all mental health professionals!

The Martinsburg VAMC is hosting a Community Mental Health Substance Use Disorder Summit for mental health professionals, social workers and related fields. Earn CMEs*, learn how mental health care is evolving for Veterans and gain insight on advancing mental health initiatives.

Registration is not required** and a virtual attendance option is available. Be on the lookout for the Teams link in our event discussion thread!

*Participants who wish to earn Continuing Medical Education units must register by contacting Theresa Crawford at Theresa.crawford@va.gov

**On-site check-in for those not needing CMEs will begin at 8:15am