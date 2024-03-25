Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

Women Veterans Town Hall

When: Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Women Veterans are the fastest growing population served by the VA!

Their unique health care needs mean the VA is continuously expanding the types of services women Veterans receive.

Join representatives of the Martinsburg VAMC to learn about the services available to you as a woman Veteran!

Topics include:

• Women Veteran’s primary health care

• Well Woman care

• Contraception – emergency and on-demand

• Healthy Teaching Kitchen for women’s health

• Mammography and Cervical care (cancer screening)

• And more!

No need to register. Simply click the link and join the Microsoft Team event through your web browser or through your Microsoft Teams app.