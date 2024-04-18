Earth Day 2024 Celebration

Join the Martinsburg VA Medical Center as we celebrate Earth Day!

When: Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Building 500, main hospital building 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Get directions on Google Maps to Martinsburg VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The theme this year is Planet vs. Plastics and the day is packed with events focusing on creating a greener, more sustainable environment. Special guests at this year’s event include Shepherd University, Berkeley County Recycling, First Energy and the Martinsburg Rescue Mission.

Pick up a free tree sapling, learn to repurpose plastic bags and bottles and taste test local water!

9-11am: VAMC campus clean-up and recycling collection. (meet in the front lobby of Building 500)

11am-1pm: Activity and information booths, campus sustainability tours (meet in front of the medical center)

Noon-1pm: Nature walk with the Chaplain Service (meet in front of the medical center flagpole)

Need more information? Contact Jennifer.lipscomb@va.gov