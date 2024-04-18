Earth Day 2024 Celebration
Join the Martinsburg VA Medical Center as we celebrate Earth Day!
When:
Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 500, main hospital building
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV
Cost:
Free
The theme this year is Planet vs. Plastics and the day is packed with events focusing on creating a greener, more sustainable environment. Special guests at this year’s event include Shepherd University, Berkeley County Recycling, First Energy and the Martinsburg Rescue Mission.
Pick up a free tree sapling, learn to repurpose plastic bags and bottles and taste test local water!
9-11am: VAMC campus clean-up and recycling collection. (meet in the front lobby of Building 500)
11am-1pm: Activity and information booths, campus sustainability tours (meet in front of the medical center)
Noon-1pm: Nature walk with the Chaplain Service (meet in front of the medical center flagpole)
Need more information? Contact Jennifer.lipscomb@va.gov