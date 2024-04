Walk-in clinic for melanoma screening

When: Tue. May 7, 2024, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Building 500 (main hospital entrance) 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Get directions on Google Maps to Martinsburg VA Medical Center Cost: Free





May is Melanoma Awareness Month.

Get your FREE melanoma screening at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center on May 7 from 8am-1pm. No pre-registration necessary.

Open to all Veterans currently receiving VA health care benefits.