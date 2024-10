5K Run, walk or roll event to honor Veterans

When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 7:00 am – 10:00 am ET Where: 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Cost: Free





Sat., Nov 9

Martinsburg VAMC

510 Butler Ave.

Martinsburg, WV

Check in opens at 7 am. Race starts 8am

All participants must sign waiver when signing up

Open kids run starts at 8:15 (no registration required for kids run)

Event is no cost and held in honor of Veterans Day

