Building 500, 40th Anniversary Ceremony

When: Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm ET Where: 1B-114 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Cost: Free





You are cordially invited to a special ceremony marking the 40th Anniversary of Building 500!

The early 1980s were an exciting time on campus with the completion of the Laundry Plant, the CLCs and the Domiciliary. The culminating event was the dedication of Building 500 - the main medical center building - in 1984. Hundreds of people were on hand, including many dignitaries. A band played, and a military honor guard raised the flags before large lines of people formed to tour the inside of building 500 for the first time.

This year we are marking 40 years since the dedication and opening. Additionally, we are marking 80 years of serving Veterans on the Martinsburg campus. We want to make it a special by inviting past Medical Center Directors, retirees and the public to a reception and ceremony in Room 1B-114. We will also unveil a new Medical Center Museum and emplace a time capsule with items from the first 40 years, before concluding with history tours of the campus.

We hope you will join us. The ceremony in Room 1B-114 will be on Teams for employees who cannot attend in person.

Thank you.

10 am Reception

11 am Ceremony

11:30 am Unveiling of the museum

12:00 pm Time capsule

12:30 pm History tour 1

1:30 pm History tour 2

