Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Martinsburg health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Jennifer Roderick
Veteran Experience Officer
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811, ext. 3068
Email: Jennifer.Roderick@va.gov
Na'Imah Nutt
Veteran Experience Officer, Minority Veterans Program Coordinator
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811, ext. 3068
Email: Naimah.Nutt@va.gov
Kristin Malatt
Veteran Experience Officer
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811, ext. 3068
Email: Kristin.Malatt@va.gov
Travis Keefer
Veteran Experience Officer
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811, ext. 3068
Email: travis.keefer@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Martinsburg health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights