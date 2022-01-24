Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Interstate 81 north
Take I- 81 south toward West Virginia
Take exit 12 for Winchester Avenue/Charles Town/State Route 45
Turn left at stop light onto State Route 45 east/ Apple Harvest Drive, State Route 9 east
Follow State Route 9 east for 2.7 miles
Take the exit for County Route 9/17/Opequon Lane/Baker Heights
Turn left onto Opequon Connector
Turn right onto State Route 115/Charles Town Road
Turn left onto Baker Road/Martinsburg VA Medical Center main entrance
From I-81 south
Take I- 81 north toward Martinsburg
Take exit 12 for Winchester Avenue/Charles Town/State Route 45
Turn right at stop light onto State Route 45 east/ Apple Harvest Drive, State Route 9 east
Continue on State Route 9 east for 2.7 miles
Take the exit for County Route 9/17/Opequon Lane/Baker Heights
Turn left onto Opequon Connector
Turn right onto State Route 115/Charles Town Road
Turn left onto Baker Road/Martinsburg VA Medical Center main entrance
From I-70 east
Take I-70 West toward Hagerstown, MD
Take exit 26A for I-81 south, merge onto I-81 south
Take exit 12 for Winchester Avenue/Charles Town/State Route 45
Turn left at stop light onto State Route 45 east/Apple Harvest Drive, State Route 9 east
Continue on State Route 9 east for 2.7 miles
Take the exit for County Route 9/17/Opequon Lane/Baker Heights
Turn left onto Opequon Connector
Turn right onto State Route 115/Charles Town Road
Turn left onto Baker Road/Martinsburg VA Medical Center main entrance
From I-70 west
Take I-70 east toward Hagerstown, MD
Take exit 26A for I- 81 south, merge onto I-81 south
Take exit 12 for Winchester Avenue/Charles Town/State Route 45
Turn left at stop light onto State Route 45 east/Apple Harvest Drive, State Route 45 east
Continue on State Route 9 east for 2.7 miles
Take the exit for County Route 9/17/Opequon Lane/Baker Heights
Turn left onto Opequon Connector
Turn right onto State Route 115/Charles Town Road
Turn left onto Baker Road Martinsburg VA Medical Center main entrance
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Martinsburg VA Medical Center
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV 25405
Intersection: State Route 115/Charles Town Road and Baker Road
Coordinates: 39°25'2.13"N 77°54'39.51"W