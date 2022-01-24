Campus map

Directions

From Interstate 81 north

Take I- 81 south toward West Virginia

Take exit 12 for Winchester Avenue/Charles Town/State Route 45

Turn left at stop light onto State Route 45 east/ Apple Harvest Drive, State Route 9 east

Follow State Route 9 east for 2.7 miles

Take the exit for County Route 9/17/Opequon Lane/Baker Heights

Turn left onto Opequon Connector

Turn right onto State Route 115/Charles Town Road

Turn left onto Baker Road/Martinsburg VA Medical Center main entrance

From I-81 south

Take I- 81 north toward Martinsburg

Take exit 12 for Winchester Avenue/Charles Town/State Route 45

Turn right at stop light onto State Route 45 east/ Apple Harvest Drive, State Route 9 east

Continue on State Route 9 east for 2.7 miles

Take the exit for County Route 9/17/Opequon Lane/Baker Heights

Turn left onto Opequon Connector

Turn right onto State Route 115/Charles Town Road

Turn left onto Baker Road/Martinsburg VA Medical Center main entrance

From I-70 east

Take I-70 West toward Hagerstown, MD

Take exit 26A for I-81 south, merge onto I-81 south

Take exit 12 for Winchester Avenue/Charles Town/State Route 45

Turn left at stop light onto State Route 45 east/Apple Harvest Drive, State Route 9 east

Continue on State Route 9 east for 2.7 miles

Take the exit for County Route 9/17/Opequon Lane/Baker Heights

Turn left onto Opequon Connector

Turn right onto State Route 115/Charles Town Road

Turn left onto Baker Road/Martinsburg VA Medical Center main entrance

From I-70 west

Take I-70 east toward Hagerstown, MD

Take exit 26A for I- 81 south, merge onto I-81 south

Take exit 12 for Winchester Avenue/Charles Town/State Route 45

Turn left at stop light onto State Route 45 east/Apple Harvest Drive, State Route 45 east

Continue on State Route 9 east for 2.7 miles

Take the exit for County Route 9/17/Opequon Lane/Baker Heights

Turn left onto Opequon Connector

Turn right onto State Route 115/Charles Town Road

Turn left onto Baker Road Martinsburg VA Medical Center main entrance

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Martinsburg VA Medical Center

510 Butler Avenue

Martinsburg, WV 25405

Intersection: State Route 115/Charles Town Road and Baker Road

Coordinates: 39°25'2.13"N 77°54'39.51"W