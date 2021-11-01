 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

News releases

News releases for VA Martinsburg health care.

Martinsburg VA Medical Center Expands Offering of COVID-19 Booster Shots

November 08, 2021

Effective Nov. 15, the Martinsburg VA Medical Center is now offering Veterans and employees the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine booster shots.

Martinsburg VAMC drive-thru flu clinic now open

October 22, 2021

The Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) drive-thru flu clinic is now open and is providing seasonal flu shots to Veterans.

