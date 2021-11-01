News releases
Martinsburg VA Medical Center Expands Offering of COVID-19 Booster ShotsNovember 08, 2021
Effective Nov. 15, the Martinsburg VA Medical Center is now offering Veterans and employees the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine booster shots.
Martinsburg VAMC drive-thru flu clinic now openOctober 22, 2021
The Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) drive-thru flu clinic is now open and is providing seasonal flu shots to Veterans.