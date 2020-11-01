Operating status
On this page
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
24-hour nurse: 800-817-3807
Change your appointment: 304-263-0811, select 2 or 800-817-3807, select 2
Media inquiries: 304-263-0811, ext. 4013 or 4000
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 304-263-0811, select 0 or 800-817-3807, select 0
Pharmacy refill: 304-263-0811
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care: 304-263-0811
Public affairs: 304-263-0811, ext. 4013 or 4000
Information Line: 304-579-2605
Flu Hotline: 304-579-2600