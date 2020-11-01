Operating status

 Skip to Content
Martinsburg VA Medical Center
Facility notice
No visitors are allowed at this time. Exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis in hospice and palliative care cases.
Cumberland VA Clinic
Facility notice
The Cumberland CBOC is screening all Veterans and Visitors upon entering the facility.
Fort Detrick VA Clinic
Facility notice
The Ft. Detrick CBOC is screening all Veterans and Visitors upon entering the facility.
Franklin VA Clinic
Facility notice
The Franklin CBOC is screening all Veterans and Visitors upon entering the facility.
Hagerstown VA Clinic
Facility notice
The Hagerstown CBOC is screening all Veterans and Visitors upon entering the facility.
Harrisonburg VA Clinic
Facility notice
The Harrisonburg CBOC is screening all Veterans and Visitors upon entering the facility.
Petersburg VA Clinic
Facility notice
The Petersburg CBOC is screening all Veterans and Visitors upon entering the facility.
Stephens City VA Clinic
Facility notice
The Stephens City CBOC is screening all Veterans and Visitors upon entering the facility.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 800-817-3807

Change your appointment: 304-263-0811, select 2 or 800-817-3807, select 2

Media inquiries: 304-263-0811, ext. 4013 or 4000

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 304-263-0811, select 0 or 800-817-3807, select 0

Pharmacy refill: 304-263-0811

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: 304-263-0811

Public affairs: 304-263-0811, ext. 4013 or 4000

Information Line: 304-579-2605

Flu Hotline: 304-579-2600