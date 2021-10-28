Chaplain Services
Chaplains are central to Whole Health, providing spiritual care to all enrolled Veterans. Chaplains are also available to provide limited, short-term spiritual care to staff. Some chaplain programs (such as chapel services, Jumma prayers, and Torah study) are open to both Veterans and staff.
Chaplains also advise leadership on 1st Amendment issues regarding the free exercise and non-establishment of religion. As long as the religious practices can be reasonably accommodated, we will work to make it possible for all Veterans to engage in religious and/or spiritual practices important to them while also protecting Veterans from having any religious or spiritual practices imposed on them.
Chaplain Service Schedules
Chaplain Services Staff
Tiffany Hardy
Chief of Chaplain Service-Seventh Day Adventist
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3302/3300
Email: tiffany.hardy@va.gov
Christina Brooks-Signo
Chaplain Service-Coalition of Spirit-Filled Churches – Suicide Prevention and Hope Center
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3415
Catherine Crosby
Chaplain Service-African Methodist-Episcopal – 4A, ICU, Med/Surg Unit A (COVID)
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3307
Email: catherine.crosby@va.gov
Pius Akajiofor
Chaplain Service-Roman Catholic – Community Living Center
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3304
Email: pius.akajiofor@va.gov
Eric Verhulst
Chaplain Service-Christian Reformed – Community Living Center and Hospice
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 1432
Email: eric.verhulst@va.gov
Anthony Aduaka
Chaplain Service–Roman Catholic- 6A and 4A
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3987
Email: anthony.aduaka@va.gov
Nancy Osborn
Chaplain Service – Alliance of Baptist Churches – Clinical Pastoral Educator
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext 3306
Email: nancy.osborne@va.gov
Scott Shively
Chaplain Service – Southern Baptist Convention – GOALs/HMP/PRRP
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 1440
Email: scott.shively2@va.gov
Lisa White
Secretary - Chaplain Service
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext.3300
Email: lisa.white8@va.gov