Chaplain Services

Chaplains are central to Whole Health, providing spiritual care to all enrolled Veterans. Chaplains are also available to provide limited, short-term spiritual care to staff. Some chaplain programs (such as chapel services, Jumma prayers, and Torah study) are open to both Veterans and staff.

Chaplains also advise leadership on 1st Amendment issues regarding the free exercise and non-establishment of religion. As long as the religious practices can be reasonably accommodated, we will work to make it possible for all Veterans to engage in religious and/or spiritual practices important to them while also protecting Veterans from having any religious or spiritual practices imposed on them.

Chaplain Service Schedules

Chaplain Service Schedules (DOCX)

Chaplain Services Staff

Tiffany Hardy

Chief of Chaplain Service-Seventh Day Adventist

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3302/3300

Email: tiffany.hardy@va.gov

Christina Brooks-Signo

Chaplain Service-Coalition of Spirit-Filled Churches – Suicide Prevention and Hope Center

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3415

Email: christina.brooks-signo@va.gov

Catherine Crosby

Chaplain Service-African Methodist-Episcopal – 4A, ICU, Med/Surg Unit A (COVID)

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3307

Email: catherine.crosby@va.gov

Pius Akajiofor

Chaplain Service-Roman Catholic – Community Living Center

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3304

Email: pius.akajiofor@va.gov

Eric Verhulst

Chaplain Service-Christian Reformed – Community Living Center and Hospice

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 1432

Email: eric.verhulst@va.gov

Anthony Aduaka

Chaplain Service–Roman Catholic- 6A and 4A

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3987

Email: anthony.aduaka@va.gov

Nancy Osborn

Chaplain Service – Alliance of Baptist Churches – Clinical Pastoral Educator

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext 3306

Email: nancy.osborne@va.gov

Scott Shively

Chaplain Service – Southern Baptist Convention – GOALs/HMP/PRRP

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 1440

Email: scott.shively2@va.gov

Lisa White

Secretary - Chaplain Service

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext.3300

Email: lisa.white8@va.gov

