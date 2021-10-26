COVID-19 vaccines

The Martinsburg VA Medical Center and all Community Based Outpatient Clinics are currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans, their spouses and caregivers. Call our COVID Vaccine Call Center at 304-579-2550 (press 1), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule your appointment. Veterans will need to bring their VA ID card or Driver's License (or other identification) that shows their date of birth and Insurance Card if applicable.

The medical center offers the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 Vaccine.

A “dose” is considered part of the full vaccination series. A “booster” is an additional vaccine after the initial series has been completed.

As recommended by the FDA and CDC, the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized for two doses, with a third dose for those who are immunocompromised. Booster doses are also authorized after 6 months.

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) has also been authorized for a booster after 2 months.

Please stay tuned for more information about scheduling your Moderna or Janssen booster shot. If you are immunocompromised and require a third dose, please talk to your health care team.