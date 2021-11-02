Healthy Teaching Kitchen
The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program is a group cooking class - in person or virtual! We aim to help Veterans learn how to choose healthy recipes that fit their health needs and develop cooking skills and techniques to make healthy cooking easy and fun. We offer weekly classes with recipes to help Veterans manage their weight, blood sugar, heart health and kidney health.
Healthy Teaching Kitchen Recipes
Healthy Teaching Kitchen Staff
Ashley Harding
MOVE Coordinator - NFS
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3693
Email: ashley.harding@va.gov
Andrea Goergen
Clinical Dietitian - NFS
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3144
Email: andrea.goergen@va.gov