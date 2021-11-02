 Skip to Content

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) program is a group cooking class - in person or virtual! We aim to help Veterans learn how to choose healthy recipes that fit their health needs and develop cooking skills and techniques to make healthy cooking easy and fun. We offer weekly classes with recipes to help Veterans manage their weight, blood sugar, heart health and kidney health.

Mushroom Black Bean Veggie Burger (PDF)
Sweet Potato Frittata (PDF)

Healthy Teaching Kitchen Staff

Ashley Harding

MOVE Coordinator - NFS

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3693

Email: ashley.harding@va.gov

Andrea Goergen

Clinical Dietitian - NFS

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3144

Email: andrea.goergen@va.gov

