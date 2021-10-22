The following guidelines can assist you in arranging interviews, video sessions or photo opportunities:



Call the Public Affairs Office to arrange all interviews with any employee. Use any of the above contact information or email us at mwv-publicaffairs@va.gov. We will respond as quickly as we can. Veterans seeking medical advice should contact their health care provider or dial 911 for medical emergencies.

Advance notice of on-site interviews is necessary so employees can arrange locations for media interviews or photo shoots and line up appropriate sources for your story.

A public affairs specialist must accompany all media representatives, film crews and photographers while on campus. Our main priority is patient privacy and adherence to HIPAA regulations. We also want to make sure you get the information you are looking for and to coordinate shoot locations and ensure interviews go smoothly.

If you are a student working on a research paper and looking to interview a Veteran about their military experience, we encourage you to contact a Veterans Service Organization for assistance. You can find a comprehensive list at https://www.va.gov/VSO/. The public affairs office is not staffed to support research for students.