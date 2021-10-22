Public Affairs Office
The Martinsburg VA Medical Center Public Affairs Office serves as the contact for reporters, producers and other media representatives seeking information about the medical center or wishing to interview any medical center employee or resident patients. This office functions as the medical center's news bureau, serving as the primary source of information about the institution, patient care, employees and employee collaboration, awards, reviews, accreditations, medical and research advances, environmental safety and technological advances.
The following guidelines can assist you in arranging interviews, video sessions or photo opportunities:
Call the Public Affairs Office to arrange all interviews with any employee. Use any of the above contact information or email us at mwv-publicaffairs@va.gov. We will respond as quickly as we can. Veterans seeking medical advice should contact their health care provider or dial 911 for medical emergencies.
Advance notice of on-site interviews is necessary so employees can arrange locations for media interviews or photo shoots and line up appropriate sources for your story.
A public affairs specialist must accompany all media representatives, film crews and photographers while on campus. Our main priority is patient privacy and adherence to HIPAA regulations. We also want to make sure you get the information you are looking for and to coordinate shoot locations and ensure interviews go smoothly.
If you are a student working on a research paper and looking to interview a Veteran about their military experience, we encourage you to contact a Veterans Service Organization for assistance. You can find a comprehensive list at https://www.va.gov/VSO/. The public affairs office is not staffed to support research for students.
Martinsburg VA Medical Center Public Affairs Office
510 Butler Avenue, Building 405A
Martinsburg, WV 25405
Monday thru Friday 7:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Public Affairs Staff
Sarah Tolstyka
Public Affairs Officer
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811Ext. 4013/3812
Email: sarah.tolstyka@va.gov
Lauren Winebrenner
Deputy Public Affairs Officer
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 x4013/4482
Email: lauren.winebrenner@va.gov
Chiray Weatherholtz
Public Affairs Specialist
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 4013/2038
Email: chiray.weatherholtz@va.gov
Tony Barnett
Audio-Visual Production Specialist
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 x4013/4349
Email: tony.barnett@va.gov
David Giorda
Visual Information Specialist
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 4013/2122
Email: david.giorda@va.gov