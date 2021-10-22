 Skip to Content
Public Affairs Office

The Martinsburg VA Medical Center Public Affairs Office serves as the contact for reporters, producers and other media representatives seeking information about the medical center or wishing to interview any medical center employee or resident patients. This office functions as the medical center's news bureau, serving as the primary source of information about the institution, patient care, employees and employee collaboration, awards, reviews, accreditations, medical and research advances, environmental safety and technological advances.

The following guidelines can assist you in arranging interviews, video sessions or photo opportunities:

Call the Public Affairs Office to arrange all interviews with any employee. Use any of the above contact information or email us at mwv-publicaffairs@va.gov. We will respond as quickly as we can. Veterans seeking medical advice should contact their health care provider or dial 911 for medical emergencies.

Advance notice of on-site interviews is necessary so employees can arrange locations for media interviews or photo shoots and line up appropriate sources for your story.

A public affairs specialist must accompany all media representatives, film crews and photographers while on campus. Our main priority is patient privacy and adherence to HIPAA regulations. We also want to make sure you get the information you are looking for and to coordinate shoot locations and ensure interviews go smoothly.

If you are a student working on a research paper and looking to interview a Veteran about their military experience, we encourage you to contact a Veterans Service Organization for assistance. You can find a comprehensive list at https://www.va.gov/VSO/. The public affairs office is not staffed to support research for students. 

Martinsburg VA Medical Center Public Affairs Office
510 Butler Avenue, Building 405A
Martinsburg, WV 25405

Monday thru Friday 7:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How can I contact the Public Affairs Office?

Public Affairs Staff

Sarah Tolstyka

Sarah Tolstyka

Public Affairs Officer

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811Ext. 4013/3812

Email: sarah.tolstyka@va.gov

Lauren Winebrenner

Deputy Public Affairs Officer

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 x4013/4482

Email: lauren.winebrenner@va.gov

Chiray Weatherholtz

Public Affairs Specialist

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 4013/2038

Email: chiray.weatherholtz@va.gov

Tony Barnett

Audio-Visual Production Specialist

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 x4013/4349

Email: tony.barnett@va.gov

David Giorda

David Giorda

Visual Information Specialist

VA Martinsburg health care

Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 4013/2122

Email: david.giorda@va.gov

Last updated: