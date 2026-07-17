Travel pay claims made easy

Four easy steps to get started

Veterans and caregivers using the system for the first time can get started in four easy steps:

Step 1: Set Up Direct Deposit. Make sure that you are set up to receive payments directly into your bank account. If you do not have direct deposit set up already, you will need to complete and fax or hand deliver VA Form 10091 to your local beneficiary travel office.

Step 2: Create a secure-sign in account. Create an account using ID.me or Login.gov to access the BTSSS.

Step 3: Login to BTSSS. Once you’ve created an ID.me or Login.gov account, go to AccessVA to log in and review or create your profile.

Step 4: File your claim. Now that your account is all set, file your first claim.

Learn more about filing a claim online with BTSSS and the eligibility for beneficiary travel benefits at the VA Travel Pay Reimbursement webpage.