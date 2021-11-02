The Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) Coordinator is a case manager who is responsible for the coordination of services for severely disabled, visually impaired Veterans and active duty Servicemembers. VIST coordinator duties include providing and/or arranging the provision of appropriate treatment in order to enhance functioning such as making referrals to Blind Rehabilitation Centers, Blind Rehabilitation Outpatient Services, VICTORS, VISOR, and low vision clinics.



VIST Coordinators provide lifetime care coordination for Veterans with visual impairments and often serve as the entry point into the continuum of care for Blind Rehabilitation Services. Regardless of the level of care coordination, VIST Coordinators counsel Veterans with visual impairment about their health needs and refer them annually for medical examinations to include, but not limited to ocular health examinations, physical examinations, and audiological examinations.

VIST Coordinators also conduct monthly VIST support groups for Veterans on various topics to enhance outreach, education, adjustment to sight loss, and peer-to-peer engagement. Other services provided include review of VA and non VA-benefits, assessments, treatment planning, referrals and follow-up.