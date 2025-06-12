In this position, he is responsible for the health care delivery of the 67-bed acute care hospital, 130-bed community living center, 148-bed domiciliary, an 8-bed transitional unit and six outpatient clinics in Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. This includes maintaining the highest quality of care for more than 40,000 Veteran patients across four states, efficiently managing the facility’s $560 million budget and leading over 2,100 employees. His Department of Veterans Affairs career began in 1999 at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. He has held various positions in medical administration, revenue cycle management and strategic planning, and was most recently the Associate Medical Center Director at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center. Mr. Allensworth holds a Master of Health Care Leadership Degree from Friends University in Wichita. A U.S. Air Force Veteran, he is board certified in healthcare administration and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.