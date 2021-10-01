 Skip to Content
Martinsburg VA Medical Center Celebrates 75 Years of Service

Martinsburg VA Medical Center is celebrating its 75th anniversary of service to our nations service members

Aerial view of the Newton D. Baker Army Hospital.

Martinsburg VAMC premiers use of disposable duodenoscopes

A single use duodenoscope eliminates the need for reprocessing and allows physicians to use a new, completely sterile device for every procedure.

A nurse demonstrates how to use a disposable duodenoscope

Martinsburg VAMC takes its residents on virtual vacations

Nurses in Martinsburg VA Medical Center Serenity House take Veterans on a virtual trip to Alaska.

Nurses decorate Serenity House as part first in a series of “virtual” vacations for its residents.

Martinsburg VAMC recognizes foodservice workers week, celebrates satisfaction scores

Nutrition and Food Service play a important role around the Martinsburg VA Medical Center. They were recognized nationally for their hard work.

Nutrition and Food Service employees pose for a group shot in from of the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.

Martinsburg VAMC recognizes Hispanic Heritage month, celebrates Veterans and employees

Hispanic Heritage Month run every year from September 15 through October 15.

Hispanic Heritage Month Logo

Martinsburg VAMC supports Veteran moms with drive-thru baby shower

The Martinsburg VAMC honors Women Veterans.

Martinsburg VA Medical Hospital conducts a drive-thru baby for female Veterans.
