Martinsburg VA Medical Center Celebrates 75 Years of Service
Martinsburg VA Medical Center is celebrating its 75th anniversary of service to our nations service members
Martinsburg VAMC premiers use of disposable duodenoscopes
A single use duodenoscope eliminates the need for reprocessing and allows physicians to use a new, completely sterile device for every procedure.
Martinsburg VAMC takes its residents on virtual vacations
Nurses in Martinsburg VA Medical Center Serenity House take Veterans on a virtual trip to Alaska.
Martinsburg VAMC recognizes foodservice workers week, celebrates satisfaction scores
Nutrition and Food Service play a important role around the Martinsburg VA Medical Center. They were recognized nationally for their hard work.
Martinsburg VAMC recognizes Hispanic Heritage month, celebrates Veterans and employees
Hispanic Heritage Month run every year from September 15 through October 15.
Martinsburg VAMC supports Veteran moms with drive-thru baby shower
The Martinsburg VAMC honors Women Veterans.