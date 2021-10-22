Internships and fellowships

About Us

The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) serves Veterans living in 22 counties in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. The Dental Clinic is modern and spacious with 16 state-of-the-art operatories, as well as a full-service dental laboratory located within the dental clinic. Additionally, each resident is assigned their own operatory and dental assistant for the duration of the program. The dental clinic is currently staffed with five full-time general dentists, one full-time prosthodontist, one part-time oral surgeon, and several other contracted general dentists and oral surgeons. We also have two full-time dental hygienists, 10 dental assistants and five administrative personnel. The program provides the residents with the opportunity to interact with physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other health care professionals as part of a multidisciplinary health care team.

Our Program Highlights

The Martinsburg VAMC offers a one year dental Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program which specifically revolves around the requirements listed by the ADA Commission on Dental Accreditation. The program begins July 1 of each year and ends 52 weeks later. Salary is $54,278 for the academic year, health benefits as well as life insurance are available, and malpractice liability coverage is provided for you.

The primary objective of our program is to:

Provide the resident with a broad based comprehensive clinical experience in general dentistry. Educate each resident in the principles of modern oral health care delivery that provides a foundation for future learning. Emphasize the comprehensive care of patients. Understand the oral health needs of communities. Confirm the dental professional's role in community service which helps facilitate a successful transition into private or other practice by way of opportunity for professional growth and advancement.

Residents are expected to achieve a level of competence or proficiency in various areas of dentistry, to include the following:

EndodonticsFixed Prosthodontics/Implants

Operative DentistryOral Diagnosis / Treatment Planning

Oral PathologyOral and Maxillofacial Surgery

PeriodonticsPain Management and Ethics

Removable ProsthodonticsSpecial Emphasis Groups (e.g., homeless, women, post-deployment, etc.)

Residents spend approximately 80 percent of their time in the clinical care of dental patients. There is also a didactic portion of the program which consists of treatment planning seminars, conferences and web-based trainings, literature reviews as well as lectures in physical diagnosis, prosthodontics, endodontics, practice management and other special topics. Though all dentists including residents are considered available and responsible for the care and welfare of their patients seven days a week, the typical tour for the Resident is weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

How Do I Apply?

The AEGD program here at the Martinsburg VAMC participates in the Postdoctoral Application Support Service Program (PASS). To apply visit ADEA PASS website at www.adea.org/pass/. Deadline for application submission is October 1. Personal interviews are required and will be scheduled for selected candidates during the November/December months prior to start of the next term. Currently, our program supports two residents for a one year term.

The Martinsburg VAMC is committed to a program of equal opportunity. Selection of residents is made without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or sexual orientation. Candidates must be graduates of an accredited United States or Canadian dental school. Although a permanent license is not required, the candidates must meet licensure requirements.

Program Staff Contact Information

Phone: 304-263-0811, ext. 3316

Mail: Martinsburg VA Medical Center

Dental Residency

Dental Service (160)

510 Butler Ave.

Martinsburg, WV 25405

Peter C. McCutcheon, D.D.S.

Director, AEGD Residency Program

Martinsburg VA Medical Center

Peter.McCutcheon@va.gov

