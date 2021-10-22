Internships and fellowships
VA Martinsburg health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Kimberlee Chiavola
Affiliation Coordinator, ELRS - Nursing Service
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 x3620
Email: kimberlee.chiavola@va.gov
Rachel Link
Registered Nurse - Nursing Service
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811
Email: rachel.link@va.gov
To begin the process, there must be a valid Affiliation Agreement between the affiliate (education institution) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
- An affiliation agreement outlines the duties of the VA and the with respect to HPTs and their educational rotation.
- An affiliation agreement must be current and signed appropriately prior to the beginning of the educational rotation.
- An Affiliation Agreement is required for each educational program and include specific concentrations per affiliate requesting an educational rotation.
If all required documents/forms are not completed and received 90 days prior to the start of the rotation, the Clinical HPT will not be onboarded. This may result in a delay or cancellation of the requested rotation.
About Us
The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) serves Veterans living in 22 counties in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia. The Dental Clinic is modern and spacious with 16 state-of-the-art operatories, as well as a full-service dental laboratory located within the dental clinic. Additionally, each resident is assigned their own operatory and dental assistant for the duration of the program. The dental clinic is currently staffed with five full-time general dentists, one full-time prosthodontist, one part-time oral surgeon, and several other contracted general dentists and oral surgeons. We also have two full-time dental hygienists, 10 dental assistants and five administrative personnel. The program provides the residents with the opportunity to interact with physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other health care professionals as part of a multidisciplinary health care team.
Our Program Highlights
The Martinsburg VAMC offers a one year dental Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program which specifically revolves around the requirements listed by the ADA Commission on Dental Accreditation. The program begins July 1 of each year and ends 52 weeks later. Salary is $54,278 for the academic year, health benefits as well as life insurance are available, and malpractice liability coverage is provided for you.
The primary objective of our program is to:
- Provide the resident with a broad based comprehensive clinical experience in general dentistry.
- Educate each resident in the principles of modern oral health care delivery that provides a foundation for future learning.
- Emphasize the comprehensive care of patients.
- Understand the oral health needs of communities.
- Confirm the dental professional's role in community service which helps facilitate a successful transition into private or other practice by way of opportunity for professional growth and advancement.
Residents are expected to achieve a level of competence or proficiency in various areas of dentistry, to include the following:
EndodonticsFixed Prosthodontics/Implants
Operative DentistryOral Diagnosis / Treatment Planning
Oral PathologyOral and Maxillofacial Surgery
PeriodonticsPain Management and Ethics
Removable ProsthodonticsSpecial Emphasis Groups (e.g., homeless, women, post-deployment, etc.)
Residents spend approximately 80 percent of their time in the clinical care of dental patients. There is also a didactic portion of the program which consists of treatment planning seminars, conferences and web-based trainings, literature reviews as well as lectures in physical diagnosis, prosthodontics, endodontics, practice management and other special topics. Though all dentists including residents are considered available and responsible for the care and welfare of their patients seven days a week, the typical tour for the Resident is weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
How Do I Apply?
The AEGD program here at the Martinsburg VAMC participates in the Postdoctoral Application Support Service Program (PASS). To apply visit ADEA PASS website at www.adea.org/pass/. Deadline for application submission is October 1. Personal interviews are required and will be scheduled for selected candidates during the November/December months prior to start of the next term. Currently, our program supports two residents for a one year term.
The Martinsburg VAMC is committed to a program of equal opportunity. Selection of residents is made without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or sexual orientation. Candidates must be graduates of an accredited United States or Canadian dental school. Although a permanent license is not required, the candidates must meet licensure requirements.
Program Staff Contact Information
Phone: 304-263-0811, ext. 3316
Mail: Martinsburg VA Medical Center
Dental Residency
Dental Service (160)
510 Butler Ave.
Martinsburg, WV 25405
Peter C. McCutcheon, D.D.S.
Director, AEGD Residency Program
Martinsburg VA Medical Center
Peter.McCutcheon@va.gov
About Us
This is a PGY-1 and PGY-2 residencies based at the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV. Martinsburg VAMC is a level 1C multi-mission tertiary care facility, which includes a medical center, seven primary care office-site clinics, and long-term care. We currently have 3 PGY-1 Residency positions, as well as, PGY-2 Residency positions.
The residency program is directly affiliated with Shenandoah University (SU) with teaching opportunities available, including a teaching and learning curriculum program.
The Psychology Internship Program is grounded in the practitioner-scholar model, which emphasizes that through the training experience clinical practice is guided by scientific theory and research. Based on this model, the development of knowledge and skills related to evidence-based treatments are considered critical to competent and ethical professional practice. Interns are trained in evidence-based practices and learn how to incorporate these practices in their clinical work across all rotations. The practitioner-scholar model also acknowledges the complexity of real patients and limitations of the empirical base. Thus, science and research are constantly evolving and informed from the delivery of clinical care while respecting our patients as unique people, accounting for individual, cultural, and societal considerations.
