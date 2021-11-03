Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program
The Martinsburg VAMC offers a one year dental Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program which specifically revolves around the requirements listed by the ADA Commission on Dental Accreditation. The program begins July 1 of each year and ends 52 weeks later. Salary is $54,278 for the academic year, health benefits as well as life insurance are available, and malpractice liability coverage is provided for you.
- Provide the resident with a broad based comprehensive clinical experience in general dentistry.
- Educate each resident in the principles of modern oral health care delivery that provides a foundation for future learning.
- Emphasize the comprehensive care of patients.
- Understand the oral health needs of communities.
- Confirm the dental professional's role in community service which helps facilitate a successful transition into private or other practice by way of opportunity for professional growth and advancement.
Endodontics Fixed Prosthodontics/Implants
Operative Dentistry Oral Diagnosis / Treatment Planning
Oral Pathology Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Periodontics Pain Management and Ethics
Removable Prosthodontics Special Emphasis Groups (e.g., homeless, women, post-deployment, etc.)
Residents spend approximately 80 percent of their time in the clinical care of dental patients. There is also a didactic portion of the program which consists of treatment planning seminars, conferences and web-based trainings, literature reviews as well as lectures in physical diagnosis, prosthodontics, endodontics, practice management and other special topics. Though all dentists including residents are considered available and responsible for the care and welfare of their patients seven days a week, the typical tour for the Resident is weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The AEGD program here at the Martinsburg VAMC participates in the Postdoctoral Application Support Service Program (PASS). To apply visit ADEA PASS website at www.adea.org/pass/. Deadline for application submission is October 1. Personal interviews are required and will be scheduled for selected candidates during the November/December months prior to start of the next term. Currently, our program supports two residents for a one year term.
The Martinsburg VAMC is committed to a program of equal opportunity. Selection of residents is made without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or sexual orientation. Candidates must be graduates of an accredited United States or Canadian dental school. Although a permanent license is not required, the candidates must meet licensure requirements.
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3316
Mail: Martinsburg VA Medical Center
Dental Residency
Dental Service (160)
510 Butler Ave.
Martinsburg, WV 25405
Program Staff Contact Information
Peter McCutcheon D.D.S.
Staff Dentist/Residency Director - Dental Service
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 Ext. 3316/3339
Email: peter.mccutcheon@va.gov