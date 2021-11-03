Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program

The AEGD program here at the Martinsburg VAMC participates in the Postdoctoral Application Support Service Program (PASS). To apply visit ADEA PASS website at www.adea.org/pass/. Deadline for application submission is October 1. Personal interviews are required and will be scheduled for selected candidates during the November/December months prior to start of the next term. Currently, our program supports two residents for a one year term.

The Martinsburg VAMC is committed to a program of equal opportunity. Selection of residents is made without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or sexual orientation. Candidates must be graduates of an accredited United States or Canadian dental school. Although a permanent license is not required, the candidates must meet licensure requirements.