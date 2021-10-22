Associated Health/GME Residents
The steps and forms for the Martinsburg VA Medical Center Affiliations Program are listed below.
The Martinsburg VAMC has a robust clinical education and academic affiliations program for Health Professions Trainees (HPTs). Staff members take pride in the quality of care delivered to our Veterans and have made significant contributions toward student education. It is our hope that you will find an environment that will promote your professional growth and at the same time give you meaningful learning experiences. Please follow the process and steps below if you are interested in training opportunities at the Martinsburg VAMC
Step 1: Is there a valid Affiliation Agreement listed below for your educational program with the specific concentration?
Yes > Move on to Step 2
No > Skip Step 2 Move to Step 3
New Affiliation Agreements will only be accepted during Open Season (Feb. 1 to Feb. 28 each year)
Step 2: Select an appropriate agreement template from the list below. Please email completed and signed copy to
mwv-affiliationscoordinator@va.gov
1.) GME Affiliation Agreement
2.) Associated Health Education Affiliation Agreement
3.) Medical Education Affiliation Agreement
Step 3: Clinical Rotation Requests
-April 1 -May 31 Fall Semester
-Sept. 1 -Oct. 31 Spring Semester
Submit a Clinical Rotation Request form to the Affiliation Coordinators Office via email to mwv-affiliationscoordinator@va.gov Please ensure that the course objectives are listed on the form as requested or attached.
April 1 to May 31 for the Fall Semester
Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 for the Spring Semester
You will be notified by an email regarding the status of your rotation request.
- Approved > Move to step 4
- Not approved > We look forward to future requests
Both the Individual and Group Clinical Rotation Requests listed below
The Practicum/ Program Coordinator or Director is to complete the Trainee Qualifications and Credentials Verification letter (TQCVL). The TQCVL forms are found below. Please email completed and signed copy to mwv-affiliationscoordinator@va.gov.
Step 5: The Clinical Health Trainee must complete and submit the following documents via fax, 304-579-2647 in a PDF format, 90 days prior to the start of the rotation.
If all required documents/forms are not completed and received, the Clinical Health Trainee will not be onboarded. This may result in a delay or cancellation of the requested rotation.
1) VA Onboarding forms found below
2) Training Links:
- Mandatory Trainee Training (MTT) TMS Certificate (MTT must be completed yearly, refresher course after initial year)
- BLS/ACLS (copy of card) if indicated by VA Program Director
TMS must be completed every 364 days. If multiple rotations are completed or a rotation lasts longer than 364 days you must complete the refresher training.
3) Fingerprints must be taken 60 days prior to rotation.
All forms can be located at the bottom.
You must schedule an appointment to get your fingerprints with the Personal Identity Verification (PIV) office located in building 217 at the Martinsburg VAMC Campus. They can be reached at 304-263-0811, ext. 2066 or ext. 2067. Map of the PIV office location can be found below.
You also must have two forms of ID. Examples click here.
Fingerprints can be taken at any Department of Veterans Affairs medical center as long as you call to schedule an appointment. It is very important to tell them the fingerprint results need to be sent to the Martinsburg VAMC and provide them with these two numbers: 1. SOI VAB9 2. SON 1316. If you fail to provide them with these two designating numbers, the results will not be sent to our medical center. This may result in a delay or cancelation of the requested rotation. Please also inform the Affiliation Coordinator of the location, date and time fingerprints were taken.
4) Email will be sent to the University POC and Clinical Health Trainee informing clearance has been given for start of rotation, 15 to 30 days prior to the scheduled Health Trainee Orientation. The welcome email example can be found at the bottom
5) Attend Clinical Health Trainee Orientation at 8 a.m. on Monday prior to the start of the clinical rotation. In Clinical Health Trainee Orientation, we will educate you on the important process and procedures of the VA. You will also log onto the computer to verify all codes are working.
Both directions to the Education Lab and SIMLearn Lab are below
6) For Clinical Health Trainees completing multiple clinical rotations, you are required to complete a satisfaction survey after each rotation. Survey is located here.
7) Upon completion of your final clinical rotation please complete the satisfaction survey and attach the completion certificate to the clearance form. Once all areas have signed off on the clearance form, please submit the form and the certificate of completion to the Education Office in 207B. The clearance form can be found below.