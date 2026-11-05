Martinsburg VA Clinical Pharmacy Services

Patient care is provided by a staff of 48 pharmacists and 28 pharmacy technicians. In addition to distributive functions, a wide variety of clinical services are offered to ensure our Veterans receive optimal care. Clinical Pharmacy Practitioners play an integral role by enhancing care to patients in all settings at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center including primary care, long term care, and acute care. Clinical Pharmacy Practitioners are licensed independent practitioners and work under a scope of practice to provide medication therapy management services.

Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Services

Clinical pharmacy services for primary care are provided by both pharmacists at the main campus, at outlying Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), and in Home Based Primary Care (HBPC). Clinical pharmacy practitioners provide comprehensive medication management as part of the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) in primary care. The Martinsburg VA Health System also has two outpatient mental health clinical pharmacy partitioners, practicing in the outpatient mental health clinic, the residential domiciliary program, and integrating into primary care for mental health support.

Acute Care Pharmacy Services

In addition to centralized pharmacists supporting the 24 hour operational hospital pharmacy, four clinical pharmacist practitioners are aligned with inpatient care teams including psychiatry, internal medicine, critical care, and infectious diseases/antimicrobial stewardship.

At the Martinsburg VA Health System, pharmacists promote the pharmacy profession throughout the medical center with their involvement in multidisciplinary committees and work groups.