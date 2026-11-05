PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
VA Health Care – Defining excellence in the 21st Century. The Pharmacy Residency Program at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center has been defining excellence in pharmacy practice since 2003. We are proud to be a part of the largest program for advanced clinical pharmacy training in the country. Nationally, the VA trains over 600 pharmacy residents annually in over 200 American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacy (ASHP) accredited residencies.
Location
Located in the heart of West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) can be found on 175 acres in historic Berkeley County and has a service area of more than 70,000 Veterans in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. The Medical Center, part of the VA North Atlantic Health Network, offers a comprehensive range of services, including internal medicine, ambulatory surgery, audiology and speech pathology, dental, nursing home, nutrition, podiatry, prosthetics, women's health, mental health and rehabilitation medicine.
Martinsburg VA Clinical Pharmacy Services
Patient care is provided by a staff of 48 pharmacists and 28 pharmacy technicians. In addition to distributive functions, a wide variety of clinical services are offered to ensure our Veterans receive optimal care. Clinical Pharmacy Practitioners play an integral role by enhancing care to patients in all settings at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center including primary care, long term care, and acute care. Clinical Pharmacy Practitioners are licensed independent practitioners and work under a scope of practice to provide medication therapy management services.
Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Services
Clinical pharmacy services for primary care are provided by both pharmacists at the main campus, at outlying Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), and in Home Based Primary Care (HBPC). Clinical pharmacy practitioners provide comprehensive medication management as part of the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) in primary care. The Martinsburg VA Health System also has two outpatient mental health clinical pharmacy partitioners, practicing in the outpatient mental health clinic, the residential domiciliary program, and integrating into primary care for mental health support.
Acute Care Pharmacy Services
In addition to centralized pharmacists supporting the 24 hour operational hospital pharmacy, four clinical pharmacist practitioners are aligned with inpatient care teams including psychiatry, internal medicine, critical care, and infectious diseases/antimicrobial stewardship.
At the Martinsburg VA Health System, pharmacists promote the pharmacy profession throughout the medical center with their involvement in multidisciplinary committees and work groups.
Purpose
PGY1 pharmacy residency programs build on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
Program Overview
The ASHP Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program at the Martinsburg VA Health System located in Martinsburg, WV offers training opportunities to develop clinical competency in both acute and ambulatory care settings. This residency is a 12 month appointment. The training program offers a variety of learning experiences designed to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to provide personalized pharmaceutical care services and enhance patient outcomes in all care settings.
Residency Structure
The PGY-1 Residency is a 52 week residency composed of core, elective, and longitudinal rotations. The rotations are arranged to combine required experiences along with electives in the resident’s identified area of interest to allow for growth of skills throughout the year. Simultaneously, the resident is expected to prioritize and work on ongoing requirements in longitudinal, didactic, management, research, and residency project rotations.
In each experience, the resident works closely with the Residency Program Director, Residency Program Coordinator, and the rotation preceptor to develop goals and objectives that will assist the resident in expanding skills for current and future practice. Regular meetings with the residency program director ensure that long-term goals are met.
Position Details
Duration: 52 weeks
Position(s): 2
Starting Date: ~June 28, 2026
Estimated Stipend: ~$56,288
Application Deadline: January 2, 2027
Interview Required: Yes
Benefits
Benefits include health insurance, annual leave (vacation), sick leave, and 11 paid federal holidays.
Residency Program Director
Trisha N. Exline, Pharm.D.
Associate Chief of Clinical Pharmacy Services
PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency Director
Martinsburg VA Health System – Martinsburg, WV
Phone:
Email: Trisha.Exline@va.gov
Current Residents
Megan Calhoun, Pharm.D.
I earned my Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Shenandoah University Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy in Winchester, Virginia. I have worked in pharmacy for nearly 30 years, beginning my career as a pharmacy technician in the United States Air Force. My career goal is to become a well-rounded clinical pharmacist who can make a meaningful difference in the lives of my patients. I am especially interested in caring for patients with complex medical needs in an acute care setting. I also hope to continue mentoring and teaching pharmacy students and future pharmacy technicians throughout my career. I chose to complete my residency at the VA because serving veterans has always been personally meaningful to me. As a veteran myself, I understand the importance of providing veterans with high-quality, compassionate, and comprehensive care. The VA also provides an incredible opportunity to work as part of an interdisciplinary team and care for patients with a wide variety of complex medical conditions. Becoming a pharmacist has been a long-term goal and a journey I am extremely proud of, and I am excited to continue that journey through residency. Outside of pharmacy, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, exploring new places, hiking, listening to music and going to concerts.
Amy Hughes, Pharm.D.
I completed my pharmacy education at West Virginia University School of Pharmacy in Morgantown, WV. I chose to pursue residency at the Martinsburg VA because of the opportunity to grow in both ambulatory and acute care. My ultimate goal is to practice as an ambulatory care clinical pharmacist, and I know that the variety of acute care experiences offered throughout the year will help me build a strong foundation and become a well-rounded pharmacist. I was also drawn to the Martinsburg VA because of the opportunity to care for our Veterans while learning from and working alongside a supportive pharmacy team. Outside of pharmacy, I am an avid reader and self-proclaimed coffee enthusiast. I love trying new coffee shops, talking about books, and am always happy to hear a good recommendation for either! When I’m not reading or searching for my next favorite coffee spot, you can usually find me spending my Saturdays watching college football. I’m also a big Washington Capitals fan and will gladly talk hockey with anyone who will listen!
How to Apply
Martinsburg VA Health System Pharmacy Residency Programs participate in the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS). To apply, the following must be submitted through PhORCAS by the deadline to be considered for an on-site interview:
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Pharmacy school transcripts
- Three completed references in PhORCAS