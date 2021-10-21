Post Graduate Year One (PGY-1) Residency Program

The mission of the VAMC Martinsburg PGY-1 Residency Program is to develop competent pharmacists professionally equipped to serve as clinical pharmacy specialists in a variety of practice settings. A graduate of this residency program will be an experienced practitioner in ambulatory care and internal medicine. Also, graduates of this program will have a firm grasp of management and the pharmacist’s role and function in a medical center and the community. This residency will instill graduates with enthusiasm for the profession, problem solving, and personal growth, while holding them to the highest ethical standards. Graduates of this residency are leaders who are dedicated to a career of pharmacy service and have potential for future development to assume the upmost responsibilities of leadership and citizenship in the medical community.

Our program is personalized to the Resident’s interest and career goals. The Residency Program Director will fully support the Resident in pursuit of their clinical interest, including PGY-2 training, by working with the resident to design a curriculum that prepares the them for PGY-2 training.

The program has been very successful in training highly qualified pharmacists that are employed within the Veterans Affairs Health System. Over the last 14 years the program has graduated 33 residents, of which 20 have stayed within the VA and 14 have been retained at the Martinsburg VAMC.