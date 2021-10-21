Pharmacy Residency Programs
Information on the Martinsburg VA Medical Center Pharmacy Residency Program
Post Graduate Year One (PGY-1) Residency Program
The mission of the VAMC Martinsburg PGY-1 Residency Program is to develop competent pharmacists professionally equipped to serve as clinical pharmacy specialists in a variety of practice settings. A graduate of this residency program will be an experienced practitioner in ambulatory care and internal medicine. Also, graduates of this program will have a firm grasp of management and the pharmacist’s role and function in a medical center and the community. This residency will instill graduates with enthusiasm for the profession, problem solving, and personal growth, while holding them to the highest ethical standards. Graduates of this residency are leaders who are dedicated to a career of pharmacy service and have potential for future development to assume the upmost responsibilities of leadership and citizenship in the medical community.
Our program is personalized to the Resident’s interest and career goals. The Residency Program Director will fully support the Resident in pursuit of their clinical interest, including PGY-2 training, by working with the resident to design a curriculum that prepares the them for PGY-2 training.
The program has been very successful in training highly qualified pharmacists that are employed within the Veterans Affairs Health System. Over the last 14 years the program has graduated 33 residents, of which 20 have stayed within the VA and 14 have been retained at the Martinsburg VAMC.
Required Learning Experiences
- Orientation (1 week)
- Drug Information (2 weeks)
- Long Term Care/Geriatrics (4 weeks)
- Critical Care Medicine (4 weeks)
- Pharmacotherapy (PACT) Clinic (6 weeks)
- Infectious Disease (4 weeks)
- Anticoagulation Clinic (4 weeks)
- Psychiatry (4 weeks)
- Oncology (4 weeks)
- Research Project (Longitudinal)
- Residency Learning and Teaching Certificate Program (Longitudinal)
- Staffing Inpatient Pharmacy (Every 3rd weekend- Longitudinal)
- Practice Management (Longitudinal)
- Home Based Primary Care (Longitudinal)
Elective Learning Experience Possibilities (3 rotations, 4 weeks in duration)
- Home Based Primary Care
- Internal Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
- Primary Care
- Management and Leadership
- Informatics
- Oncology
Other Practice Experiences
- Drug Utilization Evaluation
- Drug Information Services
- Medication Use Evaluation
- Formulary Management
- Grand Rounds Presentation
- Journal Club Presentations
- Patient Group Education
- Preceptorship of pharmacy student learning experiences
- Participation and leadership within facility committees
- Attendance and presentation at ASHP Midyear and Eastern States
Salary, Leave and Benefits
- Estimated stipend: $46,155 annually
- 13 days paid vacation, paid government holidays, sick leave, paid time off to attend national meetings
- Healthcare benefits package
- Travel funds for professional meetings
Application Requirements
Applicants should submit the following materials through PhORCAS:
- Curriculum Vitae
- Transcript
- Letter of Intent
- Three references, including at least one from the following:
- A Faculty Member
- Patient Care Rotation Preceptor
- References should complete the reference section in PhORCAS. Traditional letters of reference are not required.
The Martinsburg VAMC offers a one year postgraduate PGY-2 in psychiatric pharmacy that is intended to combine clinical, teaching and administrative components. This will help specialize practice on the care of patients with psychiatric and neuropsychiatric disorders. The psychiatric pharmacist will work in collaboration with an interdisciplinary team focusing on improving patient care and access in a variety of mental health settings. This PGY-2 pharmacy residency is geared toward preparing residents for advanced patient care in psychiatry, other specialized positions and board certification.
Practice Experiences
- Acute Psychiatry I (8 weeks)
- Outpatient Psychiatry (8 weeks)
- Geropsychiatry (4 weeks)
- Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP) (8 weeks)
- Neurology (4 weeks)
Longitudinal Experiences (12 months)
- Primary Care – Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI)
- Academia
- Administration
Elective Experiences (4 weeks)
- Addiction Psychiatry
- Community Mental Health
- Acute Psychiatry II
Note: Any required rotation can be repeated as an elective
with focus on learning advanced skills and/or practice
knowledge.
Other Practice Experiences
- Longitudinal Research Project
- Presentation Opportunity at the College of Neurologic and Psychiatric Pharmacists Annual Meeting
- Drug Utilization Evaluation
- Hospital Committees
- Case Presentations
- Journal Club Presentation
- Drug Information Services
- Formulary Management
- Patient Group Education
- Preceptorship of Students and Residents of Other Disciplines
- Topic Discussions
- Stipend: $50,006 annually
- 13 days paid vacation, paid government holidays, sick leave, paid time off to attend national meetings
- Health care benefits package
- Travel funds for professional meetings
Interested applicants must submit the following information
by Jan. 10, 2021, via PhORCAS:
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Official College Transcripts
- Three letters of recommendation, including one each from the following:
- PGY1 Residency Program Director
- Patient Care Rotation Preceptor
Note: References should complete the reference section in
PhORCAS. Traditional letters of reference are not
required.
Sarah Mickanis Pharm.D., BCPS
Associate Chief, Pharmacy Service
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: 304-263-0811 x3070
Email: sarah.mickanis@va.gov
Gary Flowers Pharm.D., BCPP, BCPS
PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA Martinsburg health care
Phone: Phone: 304-263-0811 ext. 2088
Email: Gary.Flowers@va.gov