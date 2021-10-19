Volunteer or donate
VA Martinsburg Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Voluntary Service Staff
Terry Stotler
Voluntary Service Chief
304-263-0811 x 3310
Terri Martin
Voluntary Service Specialist
304-263-0811 x3310
Lindsey Boyd
Voluntary Service Assistant
304-263-0811 x3311
Robert Hedges
Volunteer Transportation Network Coordinator
304-263-0811 x 3732
How to Become a Martinsburg VAMC Volunteer
Becoming a volunteer at the Martinsburg VAMC is easy. You don’t have to be an employee or even a Veteran to volunteer, so everyone is welcomed to apply.
Here’s how you become a Martinsburg VAMC volunteer:
1. Contact the Voluntary Service to let us know that you’re interested in Volunteering.
2. Talk with the Chief of Voluntary Service to work out a volunteer role for yourself.
3. Attend new volunteer orientation (complete required paperwork and educational briefings).
4. Get a TB Test (done for free by our medical center)
5. Receive your PIV (I.D.) badge
4. Meet your volunteer assignment supervisor and get oriented to the setting.
4. START VOLUNTEERING!
Youth Volunteers
Our medical center runs a Youth Volunteer Program every Summer. During an 8-week period running from the Middle of June to the Middle of August, we have teens age 13 to 17 participate as volunteers throughout our facility. Some of the volunteer role available to our youth are Red Coat Ambassadors, transporters, recreation aides, warehouse aides etc.
A message announcing the program normally goes out via News Bytes and Facebook in April. Sign-ups are taken until we reach our maximum number of volunteers for the year. We always give our returning volunteers the first opportunity to participate each year, plus bring on new volunteers each Summer. Orientation is normally done in May, so the volunteers are ready to “hit the ground running” in June.
Veterans Transportation Network
The Voluntary Service is responsible for one of two medical center transportation programs that provide transportation for Veterans to get to their outpatient medical appointments with our main medical center:
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS) VA employee drivers serve non-ambulatory Veterans who need help with getting on and off the vehicle, to include wheelchair bound patients. VTS picks the Veteran up at their home for morning and afternoon appointments.
Veterans Transportation Network (VTN) volunteer drivers operate 9 van routes from around our catchment area that serve ambulatory Veterans who have morning appointments and who do not need assistance entering and exiting the vehicle. These routes have established stops along their route where the veteran patient is picked up and dropped off after their appointment.
For more information on the Volunteer Transportation Network, please call 304-263-0811 X3732 to speak with the Transportation Coordinator
Donations
Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veteran patients, including:
- Comfort items
- Recreational activities
- Haircuts and shaves for extended care and Veterans in need.
- Plus, much more
Checks should be made payable to the Martinsburg VAMC and the mailing address is:
Martinsburg VAMC Voluntary Service
510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV 25405
Click the below categories to learn about our Donation Project Areas
Funds to help provide current reading/education materials for our Veterans, i.e. - newspaper subscriptions.
Our recreation staff provides patients with productive diversionary/therapeutic activities in a seven-day-a-week program of movies, social events, sports, games, and crafts. We need your support to continue these quality activities for our Veterans.
Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority tickets for transportation of Veterans to and from the Rescue Mission in Martinsburg.
Refreshments for patient waiting rooms at our Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Hagerstown, Cumberland, and Frederick, MD and in Stephens City, and Harrisonburg, VA, as well as clinics in Franklin and Petersburg, WV are provided to Veterans through donated resources
Our medical center has one of the best sports/fitness programs in the country for Veterans over the age of 55 and for Veterans in wheelchairs. Both teams compete annually in national Veterans Golden Age Games and Wheelchair Games Help is always needed to help these teams travel to the games and for hotels costs.
We are pleased to support our medical center’s Female Veterans Program. Donations of personal care products and undergarments allows us to support our newly admitted Veterans who may be in need. An annual Baby Shower event is held late each Summer and has become a very popular event. Donations of newborn and toddler items, car seats, diapers etc., help us support our new Veteran mothers and their families.
Non-cash contributions are also accepted. Please contact the Voluntary Service Office at 304-263-0811 ext. 3309/3310/3311 to find out what our current needs are.