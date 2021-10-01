 Skip to Content

Martinsburg Vet Center

300 Foxcroft Avenue
Suite 100A
Martinsburg, WV 25401-5341

If you can’t make it to our Martinsburg Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Martinsburg Vet Center - Chambersburg PA Community Access Point

Pennsylvania Department of Veterans Affairs
425 Franklin Farm Ln
Chambersburg, PA 17202

Martinsburg Vet Center - Cumberland MD Community Access Point

Allegany County Community College
12401 Willowbrook Rd,
Cumberland , MD 21502

Martinsburg Vet Center - Frederick MD Community Access Point

Frederick Department of Aging
1440 Taney Ave
Frederick, MD 21701

Martinsburg Vet Center - Leesburg VA Community Access Point

751 Miller Drive
Leesburg , VA 20175

