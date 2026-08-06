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VA Maryland health care

At the VA Maryland Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

10 North Greene Street
Baltimore, MD 21201-1524

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

VA Maryland health care

361 Boiler House Road, Building 361
Perry Point, MD 21902-1103

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Perry Point VA Medical Center

3901 The Alameda
Baltimore, MD 21218-2100

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Loch Raven VA Medical Center

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Maryland health care

Stories

There are changes down the road for the VA Maryland Health Care System and they're all good news for Veterans.

Veterans Health Hub logo with heartbeat graphic and new episode text for faster patient care.

There’s No Cure for HIV, but Prevention Comes Close

Three people in a hospital hallway: man in tie, woman in green shirt, woman in blue jacket.

Events

When

Mon. Aug 17, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Where

RT/CAT Office (Bldg 1, Rm 130)

When

Mon. Aug 17, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Where

PT/OT Waiting Room (Rm 2D116)

Get updates from VA Maryland health care