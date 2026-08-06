VA Maryland health care
At the VA Maryland Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
10 North Greene Street
Baltimore, MD 21201-1524
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
361 Boiler House Road, Building 361
Perry Point, MD 21902-1103
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
3901 The Alameda
Baltimore, MD 21218-2100
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Maryland health care
Stories
There are changes down the road for the VA Maryland Health Care System and they're all good news for Veterans.
There’s No Cure for HIV, but Prevention Comes Close
Events
When
Mon. Aug 17, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where
RT/CAT Office (Bldg 1, Rm 130)
When
Mon. Aug 17, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Where
PT/OT Waiting Room (Rm 2D116)