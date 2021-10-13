Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

To be a trusted and resilient partner for Veterans, offering readily available, safe and compassionate care of exceptional quality within an integrated system.

Our Goals

Establish an institute that focuses on recruiting and retaining highly qualified staff and ensuring leadership succession planning. Establish VISN-wide referral patterns that optimize quality of care. Provide quality care by using the most experienced providers and proven clinical practices. Utilize community partners to provide timely and seamless care to Veterans using fee basis or the Choice Act. Utilize advanced technology to deliver care to Veterans at their preferred location. Provide transparency to internal and external partners on the financial wellness of the VISN.

Who we serve

We provide health care services at 9 locations serving a 12-county area in central Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Facilities include our Baltimore VA Medical Center, Loch Raven VA Medical Center in Baltimore, and Perry Point VA Medical Center. We also have 6 community-based outpatient clinics.