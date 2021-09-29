Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Coming soon!

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain at

Baltimore VA Medical Center: 410-605-7070

410-605-7070 Perry Point VA Medical Center: 410-642-2411, ext. 25601 or 26143 or 800-949-1003, ext. 25601 or 26143

410-642-2411, ext. 25601 or 26143 or 800-949-1003, ext. 25601 or 26143 Loch Raven VA Medical Center: 410-605-7000, ext. 55851

Interfaith chapel

Baltimore VA Medical Center

Second floor

Room 2A-107

Map of Baltimore campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Perry Point VA Medical Center

Building 314

Map of Perry Point campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Loch Raven VA Medical Center

Second floor

Room 235

Map of Loch Raven campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET