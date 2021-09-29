Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Maryland health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Maryland health care.

Mailing address

Baltimore VA Medical Center

10 North Green Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

Perry Point VA Medical Center

59 Avenue D

Perry Point, MD 21902

Loch Raven VA Medical Center

3900 Loch Raven Boulevard

Baltimore, MD 21218

Main phone numbers

Baltimore VA Medical Center and Loch Raven VA Medical Center: 410-605-7000, select 0

Perry Point VA Medical Center: 410-642-2411, select 0

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711