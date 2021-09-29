DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout central Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Baltimore VA Medical Center

Room 1D161

Map of Baltimore campus

Phone: 410-605-7000, ext. 56733

Steven D. Lewis

Map of Perry Point campus

Phone: 410-605-7000, ext. 51052

Annette E. Mann

Building 15

Room 214

Map of Loch Raven campus

Phone: 410-605-7000, ext. 51052

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.