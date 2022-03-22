Perry Point Veterans Museum at the Grist Mill Grand Reopening

Veteran, employees, and the public are invited to join us at the official reopening of the Veterans Museum, located on the campus of the Perry Point VA Medical Center. Even though the museum has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our museum volunteers have been busy researching the history of the Point and assembling new displays. Join us to hear what they’ve learned and be among the first to see the new museum exhibits!

After the reopening, museum operating hours will be:

Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other days/times by appointment.

The museum is staffed by volunteers and hours are subject to change.

Please call 410-642-2411 ext. 6071 or email PerryPointVeteransMuseum@va.gov to verify current hours or to schedule an appointment to visit.