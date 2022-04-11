 Skip to Content

Welcome2VA Virtual Series

The Welcome2VA Virtual Series is a new education and discussion series for Post-9/11 era Veterans to learn more about critical topics for the transition from active duty to civilian life, including VA and community resources.

When
Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET
Cost
Free

Registration

The Post-9/11 Military2VA Case Management Program invites all Post-9/11 Service Members and Veterans to join us for quarterly sessions to welcome you to the VA!  Our inaugural Welcome2VA session will provide information on: VA Health Care and Mental Health Care Accessing VA Benefits and how the Post-9/11 M2VA Case Management Program can help you!

See all events

Last updated: