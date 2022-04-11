Welcome2VA Virtual Series
The Welcome2VA Virtual Series is a new education and discussion series for Post-9/11 era Veterans to learn more about critical topics for the transition from active duty to civilian life, including VA and community resources.
The Post-9/11 Military2VA Case Management Program invites all Post-9/11 Service Members and Veterans to join us for quarterly sessions to welcome you to the VA! Our inaugural Welcome2VA session will provide information on: VA Health Care and Mental Health Care Accessing VA Benefits and how the Post-9/11 M2VA Case Management Program can help you!