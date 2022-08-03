VA Claims Clinic and Health & Resource Fair

VA Claims Clinic and Health & Resource Fair

When: Wed. Sep 7, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Harford Community College (Entrance 2) 401 Thomas Run Road Bel Air , MD Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Located at the Harford Community College

(Use Entrance 2 and follow event signage to the Susquehanna Center)

This event is free, but by appointment only as space is limited.

Veterans will have the opportunity to:

File a VA claim for VA compensation and pension

Apply for VA health care with the VA Maryland Health Care System

Learn about VA health care programs and services

Explore VA and community resources available to Veterans

This event is sponsored by the Chesapeake Veterans Alliance, the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs and the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Harford County James V. “Capt’n Jim” McMahan Commission on Veterans Affairs.