VA Claims Clinic and Health & Resource Fair
When:
Wed. Sep 7, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Harford Community College (Entrance 2)
401 Thomas Run Road
Bel Air , MD
Cost:
Free
Located at the Harford Community College
(Use Entrance 2 and follow event signage to the Susquehanna Center)
This event is free, but by appointment only as space is limited.
Veterans will have the opportunity to:
- File a VA claim for VA compensation and pension
- Apply for VA health care with the VA Maryland Health Care System
- Learn about VA health care programs and services
- Explore VA and community resources available to Veterans
This event is sponsored by the Chesapeake Veterans Alliance, the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs and the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Harford County James V. "Capt'n Jim" McMahan Commission on Veterans Affairs.