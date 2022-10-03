Raising Awareness for Intimate Partner Violence (IPV)
When:
Fri. Oct 7, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
A series of Facebook Live events are set for every Friday at 2 p.m. in October. We hope you’ll join us on our Facebook page as we emphasize building healthy and strong relationships, free of IPV.
Below is the schedule and topics for the FB Live events:
October 7- IPV Overview
- How relationships can impact your health
- Healthy relationships vs. unhealthy vs. abusive
- What is IPV? Types of IPV
- Who is at risk?
- What does VA offer?
October 14 - Services for people experiencing violence
- Services offered for Veterans, partners and employees
- Overview of services including screening, safety planning and resource referral
- Discussion of screening with two nurses who conduct screening
- Discussion of next steps after screening or identification
- Patient- centered safety planning
- Introduction of support group
- How to reach the IPV Assistance Program
October 21 - Services for people using violence
- Strength at Home group
- Discussion of group philosophy and content
- Who is the group for and how to get referred
- Strength at Home couples- group overview
October 28 - Safety
- What are risk factors to be aware of?
- Safety planning overview
- Leaving vs. staying
- Technology safety
- Stalking
- Other factors to consider when safety planning
Fri. Oct 7, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Fri. Oct 14, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Fri. Oct 21, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Fri. Oct 28, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar