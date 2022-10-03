 Skip to Content
Raising Awareness for Intimate Partner Violence (IPV)

When:

Fri. Oct 7, 2022, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

A series of Facebook Live events are set for every Friday at 2 p.m.  in October. We hope you’ll join us on our Facebook page as we emphasize building healthy and strong relationships, free of IPV.

Below is the schedule and topics for the FB Live events:

October 7- IPV Overview

  • How relationships can impact your health
  • Healthy relationships vs. unhealthy vs. abusive
  • What is IPV? Types of IPV
  • Who is at risk?
  • What does VA offer?

October 14 - Services for people experiencing violence

  • Services offered for Veterans, partners and employees
  • Overview of services including screening, safety planning and resource referral
  • Discussion of screening with two nurses who conduct screening
  • Discussion of next steps after screening or identification
  • Patient- centered safety planning
  • Introduction of support group
  • How to reach the IPV Assistance Program

October 21 - Services for people using violence

  • Strength at Home group
  • Discussion of group philosophy and content
  • Who is the group for and how to get referred
  • Strength at Home couples- group overview

October 28 - Safety

  • What are risk factors to be aware of?
  • Safety planning overview
  • Leaving vs. staying
  • Technology safety
  • Stalking
  • Other factors to consider when safety planning

