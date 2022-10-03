Raising Awareness for Intimate Partner Violence (IPV)

A series of Facebook Live events are set for every Friday at 2 p.m. in October. We hope you’ll join us on our Facebook page as we emphasize building healthy and strong relationships, free of IPV.

Below is the schedule and topics for the FB Live events:

October 7- IPV Overview

How relationships can impact your health

Healthy relationships vs. unhealthy vs. abusive

What is IPV? Types of IPV

Who is at risk?

What does VA offer?

October 14 - Services for people experiencing violence

Services offered for Veterans, partners and employees

Overview of services including screening, safety planning and resource referral

Discussion of screening with two nurses who conduct screening

Discussion of next steps after screening or identification

Patient- centered safety planning

Introduction of support group

How to reach the IPV Assistance Program

October 21 - Services for people using violence

Strength at Home group

Discussion of group philosophy and content

Who is the group for and how to get referred

Strength at Home couples- group overview

October 28 - Safety

What are risk factors to be aware of?

Safety planning overview

Leaving vs. staying

Technology safety

Stalking

Other factors to consider when safety planning

